Gu H, Yu W, Cheng Y. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37705343
OBJECTIVES: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) occurs more frequently in the prisoner population than in the general population. Monitoring and management of this behavior is challenging because NSSI may present in diverse ways. People often use more than one method of NSSI, and there are many possible combinations of these behaviors. We used latent class analysis (LCA) to identify subgroups of male inmates based on methods and frequency of NSSI.
latent class analysis; nonsuicidal self-injury; prison population