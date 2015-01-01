|
Citation
Sabri B, Greene MC, Du S, Solomon SS, Srikrishnan AK, Mehta SH, Lucas GM. J. Ethn. Cult. Divers. Soc. Work 2023; 32(4): 210-222.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37705883
PMCID
Abstract
Multiple factors contribute to co-occurring issues such as violence, HIV, and mental disorders among people who inject drugs (PWID), particularly those residing in limited resource settings. Using an ecological framework, this study explored multilevel determinants of co-occurring violence, HIV, mental health, and substance use issues among PWID. Data were collected via semi-structured in-depth interviews with 31 men and women PWID in India.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; Drug use; HIV; violence; Indian