Abstract

Multiple factors contribute to co-occurring issues such as violence, HIV, and mental disorders among people who inject drugs (PWID), particularly those residing in limited resource settings. Using an ecological framework, this study explored multilevel determinants of co-occurring violence, HIV, mental health, and substance use issues among PWID. Data were collected via semi-structured in-depth interviews with 31 men and women PWID in India.



FINDINGS revealed factors at the community (e.g., stigma), interpersonal (e.g., abusive partners), and individual (e.g., financial stress) levels.



FINDINGS highlight the need for prevention and intervention programs addressing factors at multiple ecological levels to reduce comorbidity among PWID.

