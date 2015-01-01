Abstract

Previous studies on the relationship between dairy consumption and hip fracture risk have reported inconsistent findings. Therefore, we aimed to conduct an algorithmically driven non-linear dose-response meta-analysis of studies assessing dairy intake and risk of developing incident hip fracture. Meta-analysis from PubMed and Google Scholar searches for articles of prospective studies of dairy intake and risk of hip fracture, supplemented by additional detailed data provided by authors. Meta-regression derived dose-response relative risks, with comprehensive algorithm-driven dose assessment across the entire dairy consumption spectrum for non-linear associations. Review of studies published in English from 1946 through December 2021. A search yielded 13 studies, with 486 950 adults and 15 320 fractures. Non-linear dose models were found to be empirically superior to a linear explanation for the effects of milk. Milk consumption was associated with incrementally higher risk of hip fractures up to an intake of 400 g/d, with a 7 % higher risk of hip fracture per 200 g/d of milk (RR 1⋅07, 95 % CI 1⋅05, 1⋅10; P < 0⋅0001), peaking with 15 % higher risk (RR 1⋅15, 95 % CI 1⋅09, 1⋅21, P < 0⋅0001) at 400 g/d versus 0 g/d. Although there is a dose-risk attenuation above 400 g/d, milk consumption nevertheless continued to exhibit elevated risk of hip fracture, compared to zero intake, up to 750 g/d. Meanwhile, the analysis of five cohort studies of yoghurt intake per 250 g/d found a linear inverse association with fracture risk (RR 0⋅85, 95 % CI 0⋅82, 0⋅89), as did the five studies of cheese intake per 43 g/d (~1 serving/day) (RR 0⋅81, 95 % CI 0⋅72, 0⋅92); these studies did not control for socioeconomic status. However, no apparent association between total dairy intake and hip fracture (RR per 250 g/d of total dairy = 0⋅97, 95 % CI 0⋅93, 1⋅004; P = 0⋅079). There were both non-linear effects and overall elevated risk of hip fracture associated with greater milk intake, while lower risks of hip fracture were reported for higher yoghurt and cheese intakes.

