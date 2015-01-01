Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Work-related Traumatic Brain Injury (wrTBI) is a frequent cause of chronic morbidity, mortality, and high treatment costs. Its causes are highly environmentally determined and were affected by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to describe TBI epidemiology in working population and evaluate its modifications during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: We performed a two-year retrospective epidemiological analysis of TBI patients hospitalized in a tertiary Work-Related Hospital before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: In the pre-pandemic period, TBI patients were predominantly men, with a bimodal age distribution. Crash accidents were the leading wrTBI cause. During COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, there was a positive correlation between street traffic and TBI rate, presenting increased motor crash accidents as a cause of TBI.



CONCLUSIONS: These results are relevant for planning and focalization of resources for TBI prevention.

Language: en