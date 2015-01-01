SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wimmer Del Solar J, Rojas-Líbano D, Bastías Barra P, Cisternas Vera C, Chávez Martel P, Rozas Vidal JP, Ibáñez Rodríguez P, Fontecilla Villalobos E. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002967

37705398

INTRODUCTION: Work-related Traumatic Brain Injury (wrTBI) is a frequent cause of chronic morbidity, mortality, and high treatment costs. Its causes are highly environmentally determined and were affected by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to describe TBI epidemiology in working population and evaluate its modifications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

METHODS: We performed a two-year retrospective epidemiological analysis of TBI patients hospitalized in a tertiary Work-Related Hospital before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RESULTS: In the pre-pandemic period, TBI patients were predominantly men, with a bimodal age distribution. Crash accidents were the leading wrTBI cause. During COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, there was a positive correlation between street traffic and TBI rate, presenting increased motor crash accidents as a cause of TBI.

CONCLUSIONS: These results are relevant for planning and focalization of resources for TBI prevention.


