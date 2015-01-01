|
Wimmer Del Solar J, Rojas-Líbano D, Bastías Barra P, Cisternas Vera C, Chávez Martel P, Rozas Vidal JP, Ibáñez Rodríguez P, Fontecilla Villalobos E. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37705398
INTRODUCTION: Work-related Traumatic Brain Injury (wrTBI) is a frequent cause of chronic morbidity, mortality, and high treatment costs. Its causes are highly environmentally determined and were affected by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
