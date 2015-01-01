Abstract

Brief contact intervention (BCI) is a low-cost intervention to prevent re-attempt suicide. This meta-analysis and meta-regression study aimed to evaluate the effect of BCI on re-attempt prevention following suicide attempts (SAs). We systematically searched using defined keywords in MEDLINE, Embase, and Scopus up to April, 2023. All randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were eligible for inclusion after quality assessment. Random-effects model and subgroup analysis were used to estimate pooled risk difference (RD) and risk ratio (RR) between BCI and re-attempt prevention with 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Meta-regression analysis was carried out to explore the potential sources of heterogeneity. The pooled estimates were (RD = 4%; 95% CI 2-6%); and (RR = 0.62; 95% CI 0.48-0.77). Subgroup analysis demonstrated that more than 12 months intervention (RR = 0.46; 95% CI 0.10-0.82) versus 12 months or less (RR = 0.67; 95% CI 0.54-0.80) increased the effectiveness of BCI on re-attempt suicide reduction. Meta-regression analysis explored that BCI time (more than 12 months), BCI type, age, and female sex were the potential sources of the heterogeneity. The meta-analysis indicated that BCI could be a valuable strategy to prevent suicide re-attempts. BCI could be utilized within suicide prevention strategies as a surveillance component of mental health since BCI requires low-cost and low-educated healthcare providers.

