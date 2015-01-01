|
Santiago S, Yahalom J, Ames D, Kopacz MS, Weinreich HM, Erickson Z, Sakhno S, Van Hoof T, Hamilton AB, Koenig HG, Yarns BC. J. Relig. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37707768
Abstract
|
Faith-based organizations (FBOs) are often "gatekeepers" to mental health care for congregants at risk of mental illness and suicide, especially U.S. military Veterans, but data to inform better collaboration are needed. We conducted focus groups with clergy in Los Angeles County to understand the mental health support FBOs provide and barriers to collaboration with the mental healthcare system. Clergy detailed strategies used to support the mental health of Veteran congregants. Barriers included stigma, limits in clergy training, and incomplete knowledge about community and VA mental health resources.
Mental health; Qualitative; Veterans; Faith-based organizations; VA