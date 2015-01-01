SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Santiago S, Yahalom J, Ames D, Kopacz MS, Weinreich HM, Erickson Z, Sakhno S, Van Hoof T, Hamilton AB, Koenig HG, Yarns BC. J. Relig. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Academy of Religion and Mental Health, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10943-023-01912-6

37707768

Faith-based organizations (FBOs) are often "gatekeepers" to mental health care for congregants at risk of mental illness and suicide, especially U.S. military Veterans, but data to inform better collaboration are needed. We conducted focus groups with clergy in Los Angeles County to understand the mental health support FBOs provide and barriers to collaboration with the mental healthcare system. Clergy detailed strategies used to support the mental health of Veteran congregants. Barriers included stigma, limits in clergy training, and incomplete knowledge about community and VA mental health resources.

RESULTS suggest strategies to improve collaboration between FBOs and the mental healthcare system in Los Angeles County.


Mental health; Qualitative; Veterans; Faith-based organizations; VA

