Bernstein EY, Baggett TP, Anderson TS. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37707800
Alcohol-interactive medications pose increased risk of adverse events and death when used with alcohol.1 To our knowledge, the most recent study of alcohol use and alcohol-interactive medications included data through 2010.1 Mortality rates from alcohol and such medications have since increased.2,3 Therefore, we assessed contemporary patterns of risky alcohol use among adults taking high-risk alcohol-interactive medications.
