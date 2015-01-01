SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bernstein EY, Baggett TP, Anderson TS. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2023.16641

37707800

Alcohol-interactive medications pose increased risk of adverse events and death when used with alcohol.1 To our knowledge, the most recent study of alcohol use and alcohol-interactive medications included data through 2010.1 Mortality rates from alcohol and such medications have since increased.2,3 Therefore, we assessed contemporary patterns of risky alcohol use among adults taking high-risk alcohol-interactive medications.


