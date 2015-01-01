|
Citation
|
Llamocca EN, Yeh HH, Miller-Matero LR, Westphal J, Frank CB, Simon GE, Owen-Smith AA, Rossom RC, Lynch FL, Beck AL, Waring SC, Lu CY, Daida YG, Fontanella CA, Ahmedani BK. Med. Care. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Public Health Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37708352
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to identify adverse social determinants of health (SDoH) International Statistical Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM) code prevalence among individuals who died by suicide and to examine associations between documented adverse SDoH and suicide. RESEARCH DESIGN: A case-control study using linked medical record, insurance claim, and mortality data from 2000 to 2015 obtained from 9 Mental Health Research Network-affiliated health systems. We included 3330 individuals who died by suicide and 333,000 randomly selected controls matched on index year and health system location. All individuals in the study (cases and controls) had at least 10 months of enrollment before the study index date. The index date for the study for each case and their matched controls was the suicide date for that given case.
Language: en