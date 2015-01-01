Abstract

During 2001-2021, age-adjusted suicide rates involving firearms, suffocation, and other methods generally increased, and those involving poisoning decreased. Rates of firearm-related suicide were stable from 2001 (5.9 deaths per 100,000 population) to 2006 (5.5), and then increased through 2021 (7.5). Rates of suffocation-related suicide increased from 2.2 deaths in 2001 to 4.3 in 2018, and then decreased slightly through 2021 (3.8). After a period of increasing and then stable rates during 2001-2016, suicide rates attributed to poisoning decreased from 2.0 in 2016 to 1.6 in 2021. Firearm-related suicide had the highest rates during the period.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2001-2021. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm



* Deaths per 100,000 population are age-adjusted to the 2000 U.S. standard population.



† Suicides were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0. Specific methods of suicide were identified using underlying cause-of-death codes X72-X74 (firearm), X70 (suffocation), and X60-X69 (poisoning). Other methods include suicides involving means other than firearm, suffocation, or poisoning.

