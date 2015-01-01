|
Citation
Garnett MF, Curtin SC. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(37): e1018.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
DOI
PMID
37708079
Abstract
During 2001-2021, age-adjusted suicide rates involving firearms, suffocation, and other methods generally increased, and those involving poisoning decreased. Rates of firearm-related suicide were stable from 2001 (5.9 deaths per 100,000 population) to 2006 (5.5), and then increased through 2021 (7.5). Rates of suffocation-related suicide increased from 2.2 deaths in 2001 to 4.3 in 2018, and then decreased slightly through 2021 (3.8). After a period of increasing and then stable rates during 2001-2016, suicide rates attributed to poisoning decreased from 2.0 in 2016 to 1.6 in 2021. Firearm-related suicide had the highest rates during the period.
Language: en