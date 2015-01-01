Abstract

Meaningful steps have been taken toward using holistic approaches in outpatient rehabilitation for traumatic brain injury (TBI) (i.e., treating the whole individual); however, research and practice continue to disproportionately focus on adapting to physical and cognitive changes. Research suggests treatment focusing on individual values may be important for psychological adjustment after TBI. The current study sought to explore individual values across multiple life domains in those with TBI as well as what values outpatient rehabilitation was helpful for, and to examine discrepancies between these factors (i.e., value-consistent rehabilitation) in relation to important long-term treatment outcomes. 215 adults with a history of TBI who had participated in outpatient rehabilitation completed online surveys assessing how consistent outpatient rehabilitation was with individual values, psychological flexibility, and quality of life. The life domains with the greatest discrepancies between individual importance and rehabilitation helpfulness were spirituality, intimate relations, and family relations. Greater value-consistent rehabilitation was associated with higher levels of psychological flexibility and quality of life beyond demographics and injury characteristics. Our findings provide further support in favour of holistic, client-centred approaches that are facilitated by neurological rehabilitation programs.

Language: en