Abstract

In order to further study the expansion characteristics of left-turning non-motorized vehicles at intersections and the relationship between expansion characteristics and vehicle-bicycle conflicts, the trajectory point data of left-turning non-motorized vehicles are extracted using video trajectory tracking technology, and construct the cubic curve expansion envelope equation with the highest fitting degree. For the purpose of quantifying the expansion degree of non-motor vehicles after starting, two intersections in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were selected for case analysis, and the numerical range of expansion degree of the intersection with a left-turn waiting area and the intersection without a left-turn waiting area was obtained. Study the mathematical relationship between the expansion degree and its influencing factors, and establish the multivariate nonlinear regression equation between the expansion degree and the left-turn non-motorized vehicle flow, the number of parallel non-motorized vehicles, and the left-turn green light time. Analyze the vehicle-bicycle conflicts caused by the expansion of left-turning non-motorized vehicles, determine the essential factors affecting the number of non-motorized vehicles, and establish the multiple linear regression equation between the number of non-motorized vehicles and the number of left-turning non-motorized vehicles, the expansion degree, and the number of parallel non-motorized vehicles, the results show that the model has high accuracy. By analyzing the expansion characteristics of left-turning non-motorized vehicles at intersections, the relationship between different influencing factors and the expansion degree is obtained. Then the vehicle-bicycle conflicts under the influence of expansion characteristics is analyzed, providing theoretical ideas for improving traffic efficiency and optimizing traffic organization at intersections.

Language: en