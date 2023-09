Abstract

PURPOSE

Assess the effect of a brief, somatic awareness resiliency training, the Community Resiliency Model (CRM)®, on the mental well-being of incarcerated youth.

Specific aim 1

Explore the relationship between youth demographics and justice history to baseline well-being scores and response to treatment. Q1: How do personal variables, including length of time in juvenile justice, relate to baseline mental health scores and response to the wellness skills intervention?

Specific aim 2

Examine the mental health scores over time to determine effectiveness of participating in CRM training while incarcerated. Hypothesis 1: Well-being scores will increase after CRM training. Hypothesis 2: Emotional distress will decrease after participating in a CRM training. Hypothesis 3: Pro-social feelings and behaviors will increase after participating in a CRM training.

Language: en