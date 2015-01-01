Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) affect 22-75% of American young adults. ACEs are associated with adverse health outcomes that begin in young adulthood. Yet, scant research has examined if coping can mediate the relationship between ACEs and adverse outcomes. The current study determined if coping mediates the relationship between ACEs and body mass index (BMI), substance use, and mental health outcomes in young adults. A community sample of 100 White and 100 Black young adults 18-34 years of age participated in a cross-sectional study conducted via Zoom conferencing. Participants provided demographic data, height/weight, and completed measures of ACEs, coping, substance use, and mental health outcomes. Coping was measured using an established three-factor model consisting of adaptive, support, and disengaged coping. Structural equation modeling (SEM) examined the relationships of ACEs to outcomes as mediated by coping. Participants were predominantly female (n = 117; 58.5%) and mid-young adult (M = 25.5 years; SD = 4.1). SEM results indicated good model fit: (CMIN/df = 1.52, CFI = 0.94, RMSEA = 0.05 [90% CI = 0.03-0.07], SRMR = 0.06). Only disengaged coping mediated the ACE and substance use (β = 0.36, p = .008), smoking (β = 0.13, p = .004), and mental health (β=-0.26, p = .008) relationships. Disengaged coping styles may be a critical mechanism in developing adverse mental health and substance use outcomes among ACE-exposed individuals. Future ACE and health outcomes research should examine the role of coping. Interventions focusing on adaptive coping may improve the health of individuals exposed to ACEs.

