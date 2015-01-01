Abstract

Natural disasters such as public health epidemics may potentially affect suicide rates. The global COVID-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented challenge for healthcare systems and general populations worldwide. In this retrospective ecological study, we aimed to examine any changes in the suicide rates during the COVID-19 pandemic and to assess the relationship between COVID-19 death rates and deaths by suicide in Brazil. Data on suicide and COVID-19 case numbers were extracted from the Ministry of Health agencies and grouped weekly. We performed a time series analysis of suicide rates, a comparison of mean suicide rates between the pre-COVID-19 period and the COVID-19 period, and conducted a Poisson regression to examine the relationship between deaths due to COVID-19 and suicide rates. Our results showed decreased suicide rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also found that deaths owing to COVID-19 impact those owing to suicide after 10 weeks in the upward direction; however, we did not observe for enough time to see a change in the suicide rate curve. These findings are fundamental to understand suicidal behaviors in epidemic situations. However, the field needs more studies evaluating the impact of significant public health events on suicidality, incorporating extended follow-up periods.

Language: en