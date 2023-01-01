Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite high cost and wide prevalence of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veteran populations, and Veterans Health Administration (VA)-wide mental health provider training in evidence-based treatments for PTSD, most veterans with PTSD do not receive best practices interventions. This may be because virtually all evidence-based PTSD treatment is offered through specialty clinics, which require multiple steps and referrals to access. One solution is to offer PTSD treatment in VA primary care settings, which are often the first and only contact point for veterans.



METHOD: The present study, Improving Function Through Primary Care Treatment of PTSD (IMPACT), used a randomized controlled design to compare an adaptation of prolonged exposure for PTSD to primary care (PE-PC) versus best practices Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) clinic treatment as usual (TAU) in terms of both functioning and psychological symptoms in 120 veterans recruited between April 2019 and September 2021.



RESULTS: Participants were mostly males (81.7%) with a mean age of 43.6 years (SD = 12.8), and more than half were non-White veterans (50.8%). Both conditions evinced significant improvement over baseline across functioning, PTSD, and depression measures, with no differences observed between groups. As observed in prior studies, PTSD symptoms continued to improve over time in both conditions, as measured by structured clinical interview.



DISCUSSION: Both PE-PC and best-practices TAU are effective in improving function and reducing PTSD severity and depression severity. Although we did not observe differences between the two treatments, note that this study site and two PCMHI clinics employ primarily cognitive behavioral therapies (e.g., exposure and behavioral activation). (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en