Rauch SAM, Kim HM, Acierno R, Ragin C, Wangelin B, Blitch K, Muzzy W, Hart S, Zivin K. Fam. Syst. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Despite high cost and wide prevalence of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veteran populations, and Veterans Health Administration (VA)-wide mental health provider training in evidence-based treatments for PTSD, most veterans with PTSD do not receive best practices interventions. This may be because virtually all evidence-based PTSD treatment is offered through specialty clinics, which require multiple steps and referrals to access. One solution is to offer PTSD treatment in VA primary care settings, which are often the first and only contact point for veterans.
Best Practices; Military Veterans; Posttraumatic Stress Disorder; Primary Health Care; Prolonged Exposure Therapy; Severity (Disorders)