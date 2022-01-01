|
Citation
|
Felter JM, Wycoff KL, Hass RW, Page AP. Fam. Syst. Health 2022; 40(4): 449-462.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Families, Systems and Health)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In urban areas, numerous barriers exist for children and families to access needed behavioral health care. Compounding the general deficit of behavioral health workers in the United States is lack of access to culturally responsive care. Additional challenges include inherent racism and oppression in our health and human service systems and siloed approaches to behavioral health care training and practice. Integrated care is an emerging field nationally, yet training and education in integrated care is limited. This article provides an overview of the Child/Adolescent Interprofessional Practice and Education (CAIPE) program, a novel training approach in its first year of implementation for behavioral health students that prioritizes trauma-informed and social-justice oriented practice, integrated care, and interprofessional teamwork.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Collaborative Learning; Educational Program Evaluation; Health Care Psychology; Integrated Services; Program Evaluation; Training; Trauma