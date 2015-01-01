Abstract

To combat the pressing issue of contemporary suicide rates, an effective Life Gatekeeper training program was developed to educate school teachers in identifying and intervening with at-risk students. Two single-arm sequential studies evaluated the program's effectiveness, spanning implementation science stages from design to refinement. The initial study employed face-to-face training (FTF), followed by a standardized video-based 'Train-the-trainer' (TTT) approach. In Study 1, post-intervention and one-month follow-up results showed improved suicide literacy, reduced stigma, and increased willingness to intervene among gatekeepers. The revised TTT program (study 2) also yielded reduced stigmatization and improved intervention competence. In addition, six out of twenty teachers exhibited gatekeeper behaviors. In conclusion, both delivery methods proved effective, particularly the practical application of the TTT version, although further research is warranted to examine long-term effectiveness of the program.

