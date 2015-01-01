Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Suicidal attempts, suicidal ideation and suicide are serious public health concerns globally. Individuals with Psychoses and Bipolar Disorder (BD) are thought to be at increased risk of suicidal behaviors and suicide. The aim of this review was to find out the prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicide attempts and suicide in individuals with Psychoses and BD in South Asia.



Methods:

In this meta-analysis four data bases (Psychinfo, Web of science, Embase and Medline) were searched to identify published studies until April 2021. Pooled prevalence's were estimated using Fixed/Random-effects models where appropriate. Heterogeneity was quantified using the I2 statistic. The review was registered with PROSPERO CRD42019159106.



Findings:

The pooled sample size across the 18 studies was 2632 participants with higher percentage of males. The pooled prevalence of suicide attempts in South Asian with psychoses and BD combined was 25% (95% CI = 19 to 32, n=11). The pooled prevalence of suicidal ideation in South Asian with psychoses and BD combined was 33% (95% CI = 20 to 46, n=8). Only one study reported data on suicide, so pooling was not possible.



Interpretation:

The findings suggest that both suicide attempts and suicidal ideation are highly prevalent in individuals with Psychoses and BD in South Asia. At least one in four individuals reported suicide attempts and up to one in three individuals with psychoses and BD reported suicidal ideation. It is important for clinicians to routinely assess and monitor suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in individuals with these disorders.

