de Oliveira JM, Dueñas JM, Morales-Vives F, Gallardo-Nieto E. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1213751.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
IntroductionSuicide is the second leading cause of death in the 15 to 29 age group worldwide, and is a severe public health problem. Adolescent and young adult individuals attend educational institutions which can play an essential role in detecting and preventing suicide. For this reason, the purpose of this research is to identify what educational institutions and agents are called into action in suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention.
