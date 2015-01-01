Abstract

This study investigated whether religious coping and suicidal ideation act as a predictive model for suicide attempts. This is a descriptive study, with survey and correlational delineation, carried out in southern Brazil, with 260 adults, from October 2020 to June 2021. Logistic regression analysis was used, through the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS) software, v. 28. The dichotomous outcome variable was the suicide attempt, and the independent variables were the named Total Negative Coping (NSRC-TOTAL) score. The suicide attempt as an outcome and the other variables performing as predictive configured a higher sensitivity (96.8%) compared to the previous models. As the NSRC-TOTAL score was increased by 1 unit, there was also an increase in the chances of suicide attempting by 1.83 times (95% CI 1.11;3.00). It was discussed that religiosity has a positive impact on suicidal behavior, as it provides well-being/happiness, especially for those with mental disorders.

Language: en