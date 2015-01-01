Abstract

Globally, suicide is one of the top 20 leading causes of death. Suicide risk, the probability that an individual will engage in suicidal behavior.



Rate has always been a topic of concern to scholars at home and abroad. For many years, suicide rates in countries around the world have been characterized by a common yet culturally diverse set of trends.



Theoretically challenging phenomenon: Data from most countries show that male suicide rates are generally higher than female; however, the sex ratio of suicide in China



The data is significantly different from this and sometimes even reversed. This unique phenomenon provides ideas for research on the formation mechanism of suicide risk. by combing



The psychological theories and risk factors of suicidal behavior, as well as the psychological mechanisms and related risk factors behind this sex ratio phenomenon, can be further studied.



To further explore the gender differences among Chinese people in life history, strategies for coping with psychological stress, and differences in social expectations for men and women in coping with stress,



The above research can help identify gender-specific effective and adverse stress coping strategies, and contribute to the prevention and intervention of suicide risk in the Chinese population.

Make a contribution.



摘 要 在全球范围内, 自杀普遍是造成死亡的前 20 个主要原因之一。自杀风险, 即个体发生自杀行为的概

率, 一直是海内外学者关注的课题。多年来, 世界上各国的自杀率有着一个普遍存在又具有文化差异且对现有

理论具有挑战性的现象：大多数国家的数据显示男性自杀率普遍高于女性; 然而, 这一自杀的性别比例的中国

数据与此有明显不同, 有时甚至出现反转。这一独特现象为自杀风险形成机制的研究提供了思路。通过梳理

自杀行为的心理学理论和风险因素, 以及这一性别比现象背后存在的心理机制和相关的风险因素, 可以进一

步探讨中国人群在生活史、应对心理压力的策略上的性别差异和对男女在压力应对上的不同社会期望的差异,

以上研究有助于识别具有性别特异性的有效的和不良的压力应对策略, 并对中国人群自杀风险的预防和干预

有所贡献。

