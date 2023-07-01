SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gorovoy SB, Tubbs AS, Grandner MA. Sleep Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.sleh.2023.07.010

PMID

37648647

Abstract

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in all age groups from ages 10-34. Identifying risk factors for suicide in these age groups--especially those that may be amenable to intervention--may represent an opportunity to reduce the societal impact of suicides. Sleep disruption (variously defined, including just being awake at night ) has emerged as a key risk factor for suicide, associated with a 2- to 3-fold increase in risk. Clarifying this relationship and identifying potential points of intervention may serve to reduce this risk.


Language: en
