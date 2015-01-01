Abstract

Although suicide is a pervasive public health issue, strong predictors of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs, e.g., passive or active suicidal ideation, suicide plans, suicide attempts, etc.) are lacking. Theory suggests that attentional processes, such as attentional bias and attentional control, may contribute to STBs. Specifically, among individuals with suicidal ideation, attentional biases towards suicide-related information may increase distress. This combined with the inability to disengage and shift attention away from suicidal thoughts (i.e., deficits in attentional control) might contribute to increased risk for negative outcomes (i.e., non-suicidal self-injury, suicidal behavior). Despite this notion, there has been limited research examining associations between attentional risk factors and STBs. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to conduct a meta-analysis to examine possible associations between attentional biases and STBs and attentional control and STBs. A comprehensive literature search was conducted and a total of 20 articles were retained for this meta-analysis. A small, but significant relationship was observed between attentional bias and STBs (r = .09, 95% CI:.06,.13), but not attentional control and STBs (r = -.04, 95% CI: -.21,.12). The limited number of studies identified, and therefore low power, precluded moderator analyses from being conducted. Moreover, additional experimental and longitudinal research with diverse assessments of attentional risk factors is needed. Despite these limitations, the present study provides preliminary evidence for the association between attentional bias and STBs.

