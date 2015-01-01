SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang SY. Crime Delinq. 2023; 69(8): 1441-1466.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00111287221134518

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The dominant role of heroin in Chinese drug scenes has been gradually replaced by synthetic drugs since 2014. The gendered patterns of drug use have also changed with the transformation in drug consumption. Drawing upon survey data from 716 drug users detained in compulsory detoxification institutions, this study shows that permissive attitudes to drug use are a significant correlate of drug use frequency, and the correlation is much stronger among males than females. Neither self-control nor family attachment is significantly associated with drug use frequency. Drug-using peers are a constantly powerful correlate for drug use frequency among both males and females. Policy implications for improving treatment programs for detained drug users in compulsory detoxification institutions are discussed from a gender-specific perspective.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print