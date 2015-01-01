Abstract

The dominant role of heroin in Chinese drug scenes has been gradually replaced by synthetic drugs since 2014. The gendered patterns of drug use have also changed with the transformation in drug consumption. Drawing upon survey data from 716 drug users detained in compulsory detoxification institutions, this study shows that permissive attitudes to drug use are a significant correlate of drug use frequency, and the correlation is much stronger among males than females. Neither self-control nor family attachment is significantly associated with drug use frequency. Drug-using peers are a constantly powerful correlate for drug use frequency among both males and females. Policy implications for improving treatment programs for detained drug users in compulsory detoxification institutions are discussed from a gender-specific perspective.

