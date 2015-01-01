Abstract

Wellness and its influence on behavior is emerging as an important topic in research and policy. Moreover, it is becoming apparent that race and gender interact to create unique experiences. It is therefore essential to consider how the intersection of gender and race shapes perceptions of wellness and thereby influences behavior. Using the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the impact of perceptions of wellness on delinquency was examined for various gender/race groups.



RESULTS indicated that, while some wellness dimensions predicted delinquency across groups, such as psychological or occupational wellness, some were more focused by gender/race group. Implications and future research are discussed.

