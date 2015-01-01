Abstract

Some developmental criminologists have focused on the influence of risk factors in an early stage of one's life to explain criminal behavior and provide catered intervention. However, relatively less attention has been made to situational risk factors in developmental criminology. Recently, the Integrated Cognitive Antisocial Potential theory (ICAP) argued that both long-term antisocial potential and short-term situational factors influence one's criminal behavior. This study formulated hypotheses derived from ICAP and tested these hypotheses using data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study. The findings indicate that delinquent behavior and substance use of juveniles are related to both long-term risk factors (parent substance use or food insecurity) and situational factors (delinquent peer).

Language: en