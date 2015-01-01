SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Block K, Kaplan J. Crime Delinq. 2023; 69(11): 2194-2217.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00111287221118879

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Past research indicates that when professional sports games are played, crime increases. Yet, little is known about how playoff games affect crime. As many criminal events associated with sports games, such as riots, occur during playoff games, this is an important gap in the literature. Using data from 15 National Hockey League (NHL) teams from 2013 through 2019, we examine how assault, disorder, and property crimes change when playoff games are played at home relative to when they are played away. We find that during home games there are 7% more disorder crimes and 4% more property crimes than during away games which suggests that city responses to playoff hockey games should prioritize crime reduction strategies to improve public safety.


Language: en
