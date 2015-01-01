SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lawrence SE, Walters TL, Farina RE, Lefkowitz ES. Sex Cult. 2023; 27(3): 1081-1097.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12119-022-10055-x

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Alcohol consumption is commonplace among college students and may contribute to a range of negative sex-related outcomes. Thus, determining how college students can engage in safer drinking practices may lead to safer sexual outcomes. Use of Protective Behavioral Strategies (PBS) when drinking alcohol (e.g., drinking slowly rather than gulping or chugging) can decrease alcohol-related risks, including sexual assault. Therefore, understanding sex-related correlates of PBS may inform college-based efforts to prevent risky drinking and its consequences. We examined how sexual motives, romantic relationship status, sexual behavior, and rape victimization are associated with PBS among a racially/ethnically diverse sample of college students (N = 527; Mage = 20.49; 54% women). Students who were motivated by intimacy or pleasure for sex; students who were motivated against sex due to their health, values, or because they were not ready; and sexually experienced students used some PBS more often than their peers. In contrast, men, students who experienced rape victimization, and students who engaged in more binge drinking in the last year used some PBS less often than their counterparts.

FINDINGS have implications for college programming on topics such as alcohol safety and prevention of sexual assault perpetration and victimization.


Language: en

Keywords

College alcohol use; Drinking; Protective behavioral strategies; Sexual assault; Sexual behavior; Sexual motives

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print