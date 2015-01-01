|
Valtorta RR, Baldissarri C, Raguso G, D'Ecclesiis G, Volpato C. Sex Cult. 2023; 27(5): 1625-1645.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The objective of the present study was to examine gender stereotypes and sexualization in Italian television advertisements aimed at children. For this purpose, content analysis method was used to analyze 185 commercials broadcast from 6 pm to 8:30 pm over the three Italian television channels dedicated to children which attract the largest audience share. In order to allow comparison with previous research on gender stereotyping, two raters coded a series of variables common to similar investigations (i.e., verbs used in the ads, voice-over, voice-over message, setting, pace of the ads, activities performed by the main characters).
Language: en
Children; Content analysis; Gender stereotypes; Sexualization; Television advertisements