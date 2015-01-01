SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Alamolhoda SH, Zare E, Doulabi MA, Mirabi P. Curr. Womens Health Rev. 2024; 20(2): 43-49.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Bentham Science Publishers)

DOI

10.2174/1573404820666230221141754

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic violence against women is defined as physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, that women experience. During the COVID-19 quarantine, homes have become very dangerous places for domestic violence against women.

METHODS: Following PRISMA guidelines, Medline, Scopus,
Embase, Google scholar, and web of science were searched. Two independent authors screened all identified titles, abstracts, and relevant full texts for inclusion in the systematic review. 7 primary studies that were published between December 2019 and March 2021 were examined. The risk of
bias in the retrieved articles was assessed by the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale.

RESULTS: During the COVID-19 lockdown, people have experienced different situations that lead to increasing aggressive behavior with possible trauma and violence, especially against women.

CONCLUSION:
During the quarantine of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, we need programs aimed at preventing acts of domestic violence against women, such as trained multi-disciplinary staff, including psychologists, sexologists, and clinical psychiatrists.


Language: en

Keywords

coronavirus; COVID-19; Domestic violence; mental health; quarantine; women

