Citation
Alamolhoda SH, Zare E, Doulabi MA, Mirabi P. Curr. Womens Health Rev. 2024; 20(2): 43-49.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Bentham Science Publishers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence against women is defined as physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, that women experience. During the COVID-19 quarantine, homes have become very dangerous places for domestic violence against women.
Language: en
Keywords
coronavirus; COVID-19; Domestic violence; mental health; quarantine; women