Abstract

PURPOSE: This tutorial reviews effects of environmental stressors like blast overpressures and other well-known acoustic contaminants (continuous, intermittent, and impulsive noise) on hearing, tinnitus, vestibular, and balance-related functions. Based on the overall outcome of these effects, detailed consideration is given to the health and well-being of individuals.



METHOD: Because hearing loss and tinnitus are consequential in affecting quality of life, novel neuromodulation paradigms are reviewed for their positive abatement and treatment-related effects. Examples of clinical data, research strategies, and methodological approaches focus on repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) and electrical stimulation of the vagus nerve paired with tones (VNSt) for their unique contributions to this area.



RESULTS: Acoustic toxicants transmitted through the atmosphere are noteworthy for their propensity to induce hearing loss and tinnitus. Mounting evidence also indicates that high-level rapid onset changes in atmospheric sound pressure can significantly impact vestibular and balance function. Indeed, the risk of falling secondary to loss of, or damage to, sensory receptor cells in otolith organs (utricle and saccule) is a primary reason for this concern. As part of the complexities involved in VNSt treatment strategies, vocal dysfunction may also manifest. In addition, evaluation of temporospatial gait parameters is worthy of consideration based on their ability to detect and monitor incipient neurological disease, cognitive decline, and mortality.



CONCLUSION: Highlighting these respective areas underscores the need to enhance information exchange among scientists, clinicians, and caregivers on the benefits and complications of these outcomes.

Language: en