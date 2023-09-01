Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Firearm-related injuries in the US have risen 37% since 2015. Understanding how the association between firearm incidents and state-level firearm restrictiveness is modified by community-level distress and economic connectedness (EC) may inform upstream injury prevention efforts.



METHODS: A national cross-sectional study of firearm incidents (interpersonal and unintentional firearm events) occurring between 1/2015-12/2021 was performed using the Gun Violence Archive. The exposures were community distress (Distressed Communities Index, DCI), EC, and year-state-level firearm restrictiveness. The primary outcome was mean annual urban firearm incidence rate per ZIP Code Tabulation Area. Generalized linear mixed models were fit to evaluate the modification of the firearm law-firearm incident association by DCI and EC. Data analyses took place in 2022.



RESULTS: 266,020 firearm incidents were included. The mean rate was higher with each DCI tertile, with a RR of 3.18 (95% CI: 3.06, 3.30) in high versus low distress communities. Low EC was associated with over 1.8 times greater rate of firearm-related injury. The least restrictive firearm laws were associated with 1.20 times higher risk of firearm incidents (95% CI 1.12, 1.28). The association between restrictive laws and lower incidence rates was strongest in low and medium distress and high EC communities.



CONCLUSIONS: Stricter firearm laws are associated with lower rate of firearm incidents. The magnitude of this association is smallest for communities experiencing the greatest economic disadvantage.

