Citation
Fitzgerald M. ANZ J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37710914
Abstract
There is a disproportionally limited awareness of traumatic brain injury (TBI) among medical professionals and the broader community, which means that people often do not seek or receive best-practice care for brain injuries, particularly mild TBI/concussions. For those who do seek care for mild TBI, treatment options are restricted. In severe TBI the improvements in clinical outcomes are seriously lagging improvements for other major contributors of traumatic deaths such as haemorrhage and multiple organ failure. While clinicians tend to be aware of severe TBI's detrimental outcomes, the latest clinical research findings, and the opportunities and challenges in translating laboratory sciences are less known. Large-scale data collection and education are parts of the solution needed to identify predictors of outcomes in order to develop better-personalized care models and improve outcomes at the level of the individual.
Language: en