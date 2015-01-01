Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine whether (1) prior-year symptom burden predicted later-year falls and fall-related outcomes and (2) demographics moderated the longitudinal effects of symptom burden on falls and fall-related outcomes among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: We used 2011-2018 National Health and Aging Trends Study data that included 9,060 community-dwelling older adults (contributed 34,327 observations). Falls and fall-related outcomes included self-reported falls, multiple falls, fear of falling (FOF), and FOF limiting activity. Symptom burden was defined as the presence of pain, insomnia, breathing difficulty, depressive symptoms, anxiety, and fatigue, and calculated the number of symptoms (range from 0 to 6). Binomial logistic regression was used to examine the associations between symptom burden and falls and fall-related outcomes and the moderation effects of demographic factors.



RESULTS: The majority of the sample were aged between 65 and 79 years old (57.7%), non-Hispanic White (70.5%), and female (58.4%). Each additional symptom was associated with an increased risk of falls (Adjusted Odds Ratio [AOR]: 1.13, 95% CI: 1.10-1.15), multiple falls (AOR: 1.15, 95% CI: 1.12-1.18), FOF (AOR: 1.20, 95% CI: 1.18-1.23), and FOF limiting activity (AOR: 1.24, 95% CI: 1.20-1.28). Age, race/ethnicity, education, and living arrangement statistically significantly moderated the relationships between symptom burden and falls and fall-related outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Symptom burden predicted falls, multiple falls, FOF and FOF limiting activity, and demographics may differentially modify this risk. Individually tailored symptom assessment and management plans should be incorporated into fall risk assessment and interventions for community-dwelling older adults living.

