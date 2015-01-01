|
Citation
Song J, Zhao Z, Jiao Z, Peng Y, Chu M. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e276.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37715275
Abstract
BACKGROUND: What is our immediate reaction when we witness someone experiencing pain? The empathy-altruism hypothesis predicts that observers would display empathy and a tendency to approach the person in pain. Alternatively, the threat value of pain hypothesis (TVPH) argues that others' pain serves as a signal of threat and should induce observers' avoidance response.
Language: en
Keywords
Emotional and behavioural response; Empathy-altruism hypothesis; Pain perception; Subliminal priming; Threat value of pain hypothesis