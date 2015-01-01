Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Chronic pain is a significant health concern that adversely affects all aspects of life, including emotional well-being. Opioids are prescribed for the management of refractory, severe chronic pain although they have been associated with adverse effects, including addiction and overdose. The aim of this study was to examine factors that predict thoughts of self-harm among adults with chronic pain who are prescribed opioids.



METHODS: Seven hundred sixty-five (N=765) persons with opioid-treated chronic lower back pain completed the Current Opioid Misuse Measure (COMM) and other validated questionnaires as part of a larger study. Response to one question from the COMM ("How often have you seriously thought about hurting yourself?") was used to assess suicide risk on a 5-point scale (0=Never; 4=Very Often).



RESULTS: Participants were categorized into 3 groups according to their responses on the self-harm question: Never (N=628; 82.1%), Seldom or Sometimes (N=74; 9.7%) and Often or Very Often (N=63; 8.2%). Multivariate adjusted odds ratio (aOR) analyses indicated that reports of alcohol or drug overuse within the past month (aOR=1.41,[95% conf interval 1.11-1.78]), post-traumatic stress (PTSD; aOR=1.24,[1.07-1.44]), pain catastrophizing (aOR=1.03,[1.01-1.05]), not loving oneself (aOR=0.99,[.98-1.00]) and poor perceived mental health (aOR=0.94,[.92-.97]) were most associated with thoughts of self-harm. Importantly, ideation frequency of self-harm was highest among individuals treated with higher daily doses of opioids.



DISCUSSION: These results support the need for continued monitoring of adults treated with opioids for chronic pain, particularly among those on high-dose opioids who present with increased negative affect and concerns of substance misuse.

