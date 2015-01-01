Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mothers who use drugs are more likely to experience child custody loss than mothers who do not use drugs. The negative impact of removal on children has been well characterized in current literature while less is known about the impact of custody loss on mothers. The purpose of this mixed studies systematic review is to describe the state of science on the maternal outcomes and experiences after child custody loss among mothers who use drugs.



METHODS: PubMed, PsycINFO, CINAHL, and Social Work Abstract databases were systematically searched between June 2022 to January 2023. Article eligibility criteria centered on the outcomes and experiences of mothers who use drugs after losing child custody. Studies were analyzed using results-based convergent synthesis methodology for mixed studies reviews. Study quality was assessed using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool (MMAT). A visual synthesis model was derived from combined results across all studies.



RESULTS: Of 2434 articles screened, 22 relevant scientific articles were selected for inclusion. Longitudinal, cohort studies (n=4) and a cross-sectional study (n=1) identified positive associations between custody loss and poorer mental health, increased drug use and overdose risk, less treatment engagement, and worsened social factors. Qualitative studies (n=17) identified themes that described re-traumatization after child custody loss and the development of coping mechanisms through identity negotiation.



CONCLUSION: Our findings indicate that child custody loss associated with drug use may exacerbate trauma and worsen maternal health. Immediate implications are provided for maternal health policy and practice in healthcare, child welfare, and legal professions.

