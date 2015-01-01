Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Acetaminophen (paracetamol) is a commonly used analgesic and antipyretic agent, which is safe in therapeutic doses. Acetaminophen poisoning due to self-harm or repeated supratherapeutic ingestion is a common cause of acute liver injury. Acetylcysteine has been the mainstay of treatment for acetaminophen poisoning for decades and is efficacious if administered early. However, treatment failures occur if administered late, in 'massive' overdoses or in high-risk patients. AREAS COVERED: This review provides an overview of the mechanisms of toxicity of acetaminophen poisoning (metabolic and oxidative phase) and how this relates to the assessment and treatment of the acetaminophen poisoned patient. The review focuses on how these advances offer further insight into the utility of novel biomarkers and role of proposed adjunct treatments. EXPERT OPINION: Advances in our understanding of acetaminophen toxicity have allowed the development of novel biomarkers and a better understanding of how adjunct treatments may prevent acetaminophen toxicity. Newly proposed adjunct treatments like fomepizole are being increasingly used without robust clinical trials. Novel biomarkers (not yet clinically available) may provide better assessment of these newly proposed adjunct treatments, particularly in clinical trials. These advances in our understanding of acetaminophen toxicity and liver injury hold promise for improved diagnosis and treatment.

