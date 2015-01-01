Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Healthcare professionals (workers) are at an increased risk for developing mental and alcohol use disorders (risky drinking) due to increased psychological distress, long working hours, medical litigation, role conflict, and verbal/physical violence from colleagues and patients. Psychological well-being in healthcare workers is crucial to provide the best quality of care to patients. Current data are limited regarding alcohol abuse (risky drinking) rates and mental health condition among healthcare professionals in South Africa.



OBJECTIVES: To describe the prevalence and correlates of alcohol use disorder (risky drinking), depression, anxiety, suicidality, and covid anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic in healthcare professionals in West Rand District, Johannesburg, South Africa.



METHODS: We carried out a cross-sectional study on a sample of healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses, clinical associates, and dentists working in the West Rand District of Gauteng, South Africa, during Covid-19 pandemic. Participants were invited to complete a paper-based questionnaire addressing sociodemographic questions, a set of measures for alcohol use disorder (AUDIT-C), depression (PHQ-2), anxiety (GAD-7), suicidality (PSS-3), covid anxiety (CAS), and awareness and utilization of support services.



RESULTS: A total of 330 healthcare professionals (60.9% nurses, 33% doctors, 5.5% other) participated. Females comprised the majority of study participants with 78.8%, and 48.2% of the participants were in the age band 35-64 years. Overall, 20.9% of the healthcare professionals reported risky alcohol use. Females were 73% less likely to report risky alcohol use (AOR = 0.27;95% CI: 0.13-0.54). Prevalence of probable depression was 13.6% and female professionals were 5 times more likely to be classified as having probable depression (AOR = 4.86;95% CI: 1.08-21.90). The grouped prevalence of anxiety ranging from mild to severe was reported at 47.3%, female professionals were 3 times more likely to be classified as having anxiety disorder (AOR = 2.78;95% CI: 1.39-5.57). Furthermore, races other than African had higher rates of anxiety (AOR = 2.54; 95% CI: 1.00-6.42). The prevalence of suicide symptoms was 7.9% and that of covid dysfunctional anxiety 4.8%. Only 5% of participants were involved in an employee wellness program, with 60% expressing interest in joining one.



CONCLUSION: Alcohol use (risky drinking) and mental disorders were common among healthcare professionals in West Rand District, Johannesburg, South Africa. There is overall poor awareness and use of support structures highlighting urgent need for interventions. Future studies could also explore in-depth the drivers of mental disorders and lack of utilization of the available service and strategies to deliver alcohol and mental disorder screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment.

Language: en