Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of the study was to investigate the impact of 6-month aviation practice on the improvement of physical fitness and cognitive abilities of cadet pilots.



Materials and methods: Twenty cadet pilots (men) with an average age of 22 from the Polish Air Force Academy were tested. Two tests of effort were conducted: before (test I) and after (test II) practical flights. Test of physical effort relyed on the number of rotations of looping accomplished. When performing rotations on looping, in tests I and II, the percentage level of task performance was assessed using a diagnostic and training device. Tasks for the exerciser were sent wirelessly to the glasses from the operator's position. The heart rate (HR) and blood pressure were measured with a camera-type Microlife AG.



Results: In test II, there was a statistically significant improvement in the percentage of task completion (p < 0.01) and an insignificant improvement in the performance of rotations on looping compared to test I. After Test I and II demonstrated a statistically significant increase in HR and systolic blood pressure when compared to before test values. Test II illustrated a significant decrease in systolic blood pressure after effort (p < 0.05) with regard to test I.



Conclusion: The study showed that cadet aviation practice ameliorated their physical fitness and cognitive skills, as well as helped to diminish their situational stress, which resulted in a decrease in systolic blood pressure after test II.

