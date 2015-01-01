Abstract

PURPOSE: Early post-traumatic seizures occur within 7 days following a traumatic brain injury and may lead to additional brain damage and poor outcomes. Levetiracetam or phenytoin is often used for seizure prophylaxis in this patient population, but valproic acid may be an appropriate therapeutic alternative in patients with concomitant agitation. Evidence for the use of valproic acid for both early post-traumatic seizure prophylaxis and agitation is limited. The purpose of this study is to examine the safety and efficacy of valproic acid for both early post-traumatic seizure prophylaxis and agitation.



METHODS: This single-center, retrospective case series includes 18 patients who received valproic acid for both early post-traumatic seizure prophylaxis and agitation. Efficacy for early post-traumatic seizure prophylaxis is assessed by the incidence of seizures within 7 days of injury. Efficacy for agitation is assessed by changes in Riker Sedation-Agitation Scale scores during valproic acid therapy. The safety of valproic acid is defined by the incidence of selected adverse events.



RESULTS: Among 18 patients with traumatic brain injuries receiving valproic acid for both early post-traumatic seizures and agitation, one patient experienced a seizure during the period of prophylaxis and thrombocytopenia was the most common adverse event.



CONCLUSION: In this small cohort of patients, valproic acid appears be a potential option to prevent early post-traumatic seizures in patients with traumatic brain injuries and concomitant agitation with minimal adverse effects. Randomized, controlled studies are needed to further investigate the role of valproic acid for this indication, including standards for dosing regimens, serum drug monitoring, and the relationship between valproic acid treatment and mortality.

