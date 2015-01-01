|
Nicole Gilliam D, Sarangarm P, Elwood K. Hosp. Pharm. 2023; 58(5): 496-503.
(Copyright © 2023, Thomas Land Publishers)
37711412
PURPOSE: Early post-traumatic seizures occur within 7 days following a traumatic brain injury and may lead to additional brain damage and poor outcomes. Levetiracetam or phenytoin is often used for seizure prophylaxis in this patient population, but valproic acid may be an appropriate therapeutic alternative in patients with concomitant agitation. Evidence for the use of valproic acid for both early post-traumatic seizure prophylaxis and agitation is limited. The purpose of this study is to examine the safety and efficacy of valproic acid for both early post-traumatic seizure prophylaxis and agitation.
Language: en
traumatic brain injury; post-traumatic seizures; seizure prophylaxis; valproic acid