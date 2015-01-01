SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ghebreab L, Kool B, Lee A, Morton S. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1136/ip-2023-044845

37714698

OBJECTIVE: To identify antenatal and early childhood exposures of unintentional injury among infants in New Zealand (NZ).

METHOD: The theoretical life-course framework of child injury prevention domains was utilised to analyse data from a prospective longitudinal NZ birth cohort (Growing Up in NZ). Risk and protective factors for injury were identified using Robust Poisson regression models.

RESULT: Among children included for the analysis(n=6304), 52% were male, 55% were born to European mothers, and 37% lived in a household with high levels of deprivation. Mothers reported that 6% of infants (n=406) had sustained at least one injury by 9 months. Multivariate analysis showed injury risk among single mothers with antenatal depression were more than twice that (IRR=2.20) of children of mothers with partners and without depression.

CONCLUSION: Understanding antenatal risk and protective factors for infant injury will assist in implementing injury prevention programmes or modifying the existing policies that affect these vulnerable age groups.


longitudinal; cohort study; burden of disease; injury diagnosis; risk factor research

