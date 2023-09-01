Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a significant risk factor for death by suicide. Additionally, patients with depression who have neurocognitive dysfunction are at a higher risk of exhibiting suicidal behaviors. We aimed to validate the Chinese version of the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) and then employ it to examine the association between suicidality and cognitive deficits in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).



METHODS: Data from 456 patients with MDD who underwent baseline assessment and 3-month follow-up were used for psychometric validation of the C-SSRS. 430 patients were divided into a mild cognitive impairment group (N = 390) and a severe cognitive impairment group (N = 40) using cluster analysis and compared with healthy controls. The relationship between C-SSRS scores and the degree of cognitive impairment was analyzed.



RESULTS: 1) The Chinese version of C-SSRS demonstrated good internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha = 0.884/0.842), convergent and divergent validity. 2) The severity of suicidal ideation (SI), the intensity of SI, and the lifetime history of suicide attempts were significant independent predictors of short-term suicide attempts. 3) Higher worst-point lifetime SI severity and intensity scores in patients with MDD were significantly associated with severe cognitive impairment. LIMITATIONS: The analysis of cognition and suicide was based on cross-sectional studies. Hence, changes in SI and cognitive function over time could not be analyzed.



CONCLUSIONS: The Chinese C-SSRS is a reliable and valid assessment tool for suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with depression. Suicidal ideation in patients with MDD is associated with cognitive dysfunction. These findings provide a reference for suicide prevention in patients with depression.

Language: en