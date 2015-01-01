Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Shame and guilt are often present prior to and consequent to alcohol use among college students. Little is known about the propensity to experience these emotions in the context of transgressions that occur while drinking alcohol. We examined the association between shame and guilt propensity for alcohol-related transgressions with hazardous drinking, and the role of gender in these relationships. Participants: College student drinkers (N = 130; M(age)=19.39; 68% females; 86% White) from a Mid-south college.



METHODS: An online confidential survey included measures of hazardous drinking, guilt and shame propensity, and guilt and shame propensity specific to alcohol-related transgressions.



RESULTS: Our preliminary findings suggest that experiencing guilt (but not shame) after alcohol-related transgressions was related to less hazardous drinking when controlling for general guilt and shame propensity for male and female students.



CONCLUSIONS: Targeting components of guilt (e.g., reparative behaviors) after alcohol-related transgressions may help to reduce problematic drinking among college students.

Language: en