|
Citation
|
Ford K, Ham LS, Kennedy K. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37713294
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Shame and guilt are often present prior to and consequent to alcohol use among college students. Little is known about the propensity to experience these emotions in the context of transgressions that occur while drinking alcohol. We examined the association between shame and guilt propensity for alcohol-related transgressions with hazardous drinking, and the role of gender in these relationships. Participants: College student drinkers (N = 130; M(age)=19.39; 68% females; 86% White) from a Mid-south college.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; alcohol use; emotions; Alcohol-related consequences; Shame and guilt