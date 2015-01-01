Abstract

When rural communities are faced with an emergency or disaster, their capacity to support the response is often exceeded. The NORC Walsh Center for Rural Health Analysis and the Rural Health Information Hub (RHIhub) developed the Rural Emergency Preparedness and Response Toolkit (the Toolkit) to support rural communities with disaster planning, response, and recovery. The Toolkit provides information drawn from literature, subject matter experts, and case studies and shares key considerations for emergency preparedness. This article highlights the development of and key insights from the Toolkit, including preparedness frameworks, population considerations, plan and assessment examples, and funding support. Investing in emergency preparedness is vital for rural communities and this Toolkit offers strategies and best practices for each phase of a disaster.

Language: en