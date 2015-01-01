SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kappel R, Chavez A, Melnick M, Siegfried AL. J. Public Health Manag. Pract. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PHH.0000000000001823

PMID

37713642

Abstract

When rural communities are faced with an emergency or disaster, their capacity to support the response is often exceeded. The NORC Walsh Center for Rural Health Analysis and the Rural Health Information Hub (RHIhub) developed the Rural Emergency Preparedness and Response Toolkit (the Toolkit) to support rural communities with disaster planning, response, and recovery. The Toolkit provides information drawn from literature, subject matter experts, and case studies and shares key considerations for emergency preparedness. This article highlights the development of and key insights from the Toolkit, including preparedness frameworks, population considerations, plan and assessment examples, and funding support. Investing in emergency preparedness is vital for rural communities and this Toolkit offers strategies and best practices for each phase of a disaster.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print