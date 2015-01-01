Abstract

Childhood maltreatment (CM) has been associated with changes in structural brain connectivity even in the absence of mental illness. Social support, an important protective factor in the presence of childhood maltreatment, has been positively linked to white matter integrity. However, the shared effects of current social support and CM and their association with structural connectivity remain to be investigated. They might shed new light on the neurobiological basis of the protective mechanism of social support. Using connectome-based predictive modeling (CPM), we analyzed structural connectomes of N = 904 healthy adults derived from diffusion-weighted imaging. CPM predicts phenotypes from structural connectivity through a cross-validation scheme. Distinct and shared networks of white matter tracts predicting childhood trauma questionnaire scores and the social support questionnaire were identified. Additional analyses were applied to assess the stability of the results. CM and social support were predicted significantly from structural connectome data (all rs ≥ 0.119, all ps ≤ 0.016). Edges predicting CM and social support were inversely correlated, i.e., positively correlated with CM and negatively with social support, and vice versa, with a focus on frontal and temporal regions including the insula and superior temporal lobe. CPM reveals the predictive value of the structural connectome for CM and current social support. Both constructs are inversely associated with connectivity strength in several brain tracts. While this underlines the interconnectedness of these experiences, it suggests social support acts as a protective factor following adverse childhood experiences, compensating for brain network alterations. Future longitudinal studies should focus on putative moderating mechanisms buffering these adverse experiences.

