Persett PS, Bjornaas MA, Jacobsen D, Ekeberg, Myhren H. Nord. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37712668
INTRODUCTION: Suicide attempts by violent methods (VM) can leave the patient with physical and mental trauma affecting health-related quality of life (HRQOL). There is limited knowledge about the impact and HRQOL after a suicide attempt by VM. AIMS: To compare HRQOL in patients after a suicide attempt by VM, both to self-poisonings (SP) and the general population, and the association of hospital anxiety and depression to the HRQOL in the two groups.
Language: en
Suicide attempt; HADS; HRQOL; violent methods