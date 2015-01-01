Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide attempts by violent methods (VM) can leave the patient with physical and mental trauma affecting health-related quality of life (HRQOL). There is limited knowledge about the impact and HRQOL after a suicide attempt by VM. AIMS: To compare HRQOL in patients after a suicide attempt by VM, both to self-poisonings (SP) and the general population, and the association of hospital anxiety and depression to the HRQOL in the two groups.



METHODS: Patients admitted to hospital after a suicide attempt were included in this prospective cohort-study from 2010 to 2015. For HRQOL, Short Form Health Survey (SF-36), and Hospital anxiety and depression scale scores (HADS-A and HADS-D) were assessed during study follow-up.



RESULTS: The VM-group scored lower HRQOL for the physical dimensions at 3 months (p<.05), compared to the SP group, and only role limitation physical at 12 months (p<.05). Both groups scored lower HRQOL than the general population (p < .05).At baseline, the VM group scored lower for HADS-A than the SP group (p < .05). Both groups had lower HADS scores one year after (p < .05). In multiple regression analyses, the HADS scores were associated with HRQOL in the VM-group (p < .05). SP group HADS scores were negatively associated with general health, vitality, social functioning, and mental health (p < .05).



CONCLUSION: Both groups scored lower for HRQOL than the general population, and the VM group had worse score than the SP group in physical dimensions. Both groups had less symptoms of anxiety and depression over time, but it's association to HRQOL was strong.

