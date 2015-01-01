Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Inpatients with self-harm behavior utilize a high proportion of health care resources, and determining their suicide risk may be challenging. This study examines how maladaptive personality traits in people who self-harm are associated with suicide intent severity.



METHODS: This was a 5-month cross-sectional study. The International Personality Disorders Examination (IPDE) ICD-10 questionnaire, Beck's Suicide Intent Scale (SIS), and the Depression Anxiety Stress Scale (DASS) 21 were administered. Sociodemographic and clinical data were recorded with STATA version 10.1 for statistical analyses.



RESULTS: Thirty-seven out of 40 (92.50%) inpatients participated in this study. About two-thirds (n = 24, 64.86%) were first-time self-harmers, with self-poisoning (n = 33, 89.19%) being the most common method. About two-thirds (n = 24, 64.86%) had low to moderate suicide intent. The most common diagnosis was adjustment disorder (n = 21, 56.76%). Around one-third had at least severe ratings for depressive, anxiety, and stress symptoms. All screened positive for at least one class of maladaptive personality traits, with the majority (n = 33, 89.19%) having more than one class of maladaptive personality traits. The three most prevalent classes of maladaptive personality traits were anankastic (n = 28, 75.68%), schizoid (n = 25, 67.57%), and paranoid (n = 23, 62.16%). Only dissocial traits were positively correlated with suicide intent severity (regression coefficient = 1.37, p =.017) following adjustment for the most important confounder, DASS 21.



DISCUSSION: Maladaptive personality traits were common in inpatients with self-harm behavior, with dissocial traits being positively correlated with suicide intent severity. This finding may inform suicide prevention strategies for patients who self-harm.

